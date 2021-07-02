Trudeau urges Filipino-Canadians to run for public office

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at a press briefing at the International Media Center on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit held in Manila in 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a group of Canadian ministers who virtually celebrated the culmination of Filipino Heritage Month.

Trudeau told Filipino-Canadian television personality Melissa Grelo that he loves chicken adobo which his wife, Sophie, has learned to cook. But he is on the fence about Jollibee spaghetti.

“I got to go to Jolibee, both in Manila, but especially in Winnipeg and, and that spaghetti stuff don't quite understand but the mango pie and everything else was just amazing,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau also thanked Filipino frontline workers for helping Canada get through the pandemic. He also stressed that Filipinos shine not just in healthcare but in other fields as well.

He also noted the lack of Filipino representatives in Canadian politics and said it’s time that their voices are heard.

“If not now, then in the coming years, some strong young Filipino Canadians stepping up and saying you know what, it's time my voice got heard, I want to be part of this, and we will welcome you with open arms,” he said.

Dr. Rey Pagtakhan, the only Filipino ever to be elected to parliament and ever to be a cabinet minister, also lamented the lack of a Filipino voice in parliament.

Pagtakhan was a member of parliament representing Winnipeg North—St. Paul.

“In the 17 years since I left Parliament, there has not been a Filipino-Canadian in the Parliament of Canada and in government. I want to see this trend reversed,” said Pagtakhan.

Consul General Maria Andrelita Austria of the Philippine Consulate in Vancouver also echoed the same sentiment.

“We need a seat in the table to be able to have our concerns raised at the highest level,” Austria said.

Paul Jonathan Saguil, one of the founders of the Filipino-Canadian Political Association, said he’s willing to rise to the challenge.

A successful lawyer and financial crimes expert, Saguil hopes to be elected as an MP in Ontario.

“The time has come to end this 17 year drought, and I hope that I will be on the ballot in the next federal election, and I hope I will be able to represent the Filipino-Canadian community here in Ontario,” he said.

Saguil has also been mentoring young Filipno-Canadians and recruiting Filipinos to serve in boards and community organizations as a way of building a pipeline in the future.

