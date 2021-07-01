Moscow begins booster vaccine campaign as Russia's COVID-19 cases surge

A migrant worker receives a jab while being injected with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 in a vaccination center at a city market in Moscow, Russia, June 30, 2021. Tatyana Makeyeva, Reuters

MOSCOW - Health clinics in Moscow will begin offering booster vaccine shots against COVID-19 on Thursday, the city's mayor said, as Russian officials scrambled to contain a surge in cases blamed on the highly infectious Delta variant.

The health ministry on Wednesday said revaccination would begin on July 1, news agencies reported, making Russia one of the first countries in the world to officially launch a booster shot program for people already fully vaccinated against the virus.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said revaccination was available with any of Russia's 4 registered vaccines, but that the flagship Sputnik V and the one-component Sputnik Light would initially be used at 8 clinics across the city.

The health ministry on Wednesday issued new regulations that officially recommended revaccination, news agencies said.

