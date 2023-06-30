Watch more News on iWantTFC

A Filipino-American nonprofit group in Los Angeles is back in service.

The Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) and the HiFi Collective opened their headquarters in May at Historic Filipinotown.

"It’s a huge feat for the community because there's always discussions about building generational wealth for Filipinos," said HiFi Collective's Jennifer Taylor. "It's incredible that each one of the legacy organizations owns their assets so this is just another big milestone for our community."

SIPA was founded over 50 years ago and has become a staple in Historic Filipinotown through its family outreach, after school mental health services, as well as cultural and business mentorship programs.

In the previous years, it expanded from a small community to include low income housing above their headquarters.

"This is just another beginning," said Ed Malicdem, SIPA's board president. "I'm excited for all of you to join us in the next chapter of SIPA's legacy."

The group has made sure to include touches of Filipino culture from the glass designs to the furniture which are made in the Philippines and will be shipped later this year.

SIPA said it looks forward to its future in a campus now known as HiFi Collective.

It also honored its past after naming the small business hub after its late executive director, John Swing, who passed away during the coronavirus pandemic.

"[He] was our fearless leader," said SIPA Board Vice President Abigail Zelenski. "He had helped before he was our executive director. He was really in the forefront of creating small business owners in HiFi to build their business."

The space will be put to use right away, as SIPA will be launching its Filipino summer programs for the youth soon.