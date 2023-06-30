Watch more News on iWantTFC

A basketball game in Toronto took on a whole new meaning as it became a platform to celebrate Philippine culture during Filipino Heritage Month in Canada.

Basketball enthusiasts and Filipino-Canadians gathered at the Pan-Am Sports Centre for the matchup of the Scarborough Shooting Stars and the Brampton Honey Badgers.

The event was hosted by the Stars, which is part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

It served as an avenue for aspiring talents in Canadian basketball to showcase their skills.

Event organizer Jim Cantos said it was a chance for those who wish to make it into the NBA or those aiming for a comeback.

"The idea is, [for] the players who don't get drafted or they’re one step away from the NBA," he said, "instead of going to Europe or going back to Asia to play, they were given a platform here in Canada to showcase their talent."

Knowing how passionate Filipinos are about basketball, the Stars' owner, Sam Ibrahim, took the opportunity to incorporate Filipino Heritage Month during the event.

"They love to have a good time," he said of Filipino basketball fans. "They like to have fun and it's a perfect event."

Ibrahim added: "We wanted to recognize Filipino Heritage Month in Canada, we found it’s kinda great to theme the game under the Filipino heritage."

The game's halftime show had a stunning showcase of Philippine culture, as well as of modern and traditional Filipino performances.

The Scarborough Shooting Stars also unveiled plans to host outreach events with the Filipino community, with the basketball game serving as a kickoff.