'Pariah' Putin clearly losing war in Ukraine: Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Ukraine and its Western allies of wanting Russians to "kill each other" during a revolt by mercenaries of the Wagner group, which stunned the country with an aborted march on Moscow over the weekend.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has become a "pariah" around the world and is "clearly losing" the war in Ukraine.

Biden, talking to reporters at the White House, also said "it's hard to tell really" to what extent Putin has been weakened by a brief uprising over the weekend against the Russian military command by the Wagner Group of mercenaries.

Nonetheless, Biden said he believes Putin has become "a bit of a pariah around the world. And it's not just NATO, it's not just the European Union. It's Japan."

After leading the short-lived insurgency, the paramilitary group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin abruptly declared late Saturday he was calling off the march of its fighters toward Moscow to avert "bloodshed."

Prigozhin arrived by air in Belarus on Tuesday under the terms of a deal offered to him by the country's President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Putin, to halt the revolt.

The United States and many other countries are still trying to learn what was behind the insurrection and grasp its implications for the invasion that began in February 2022.

==Kyodo