Jan Parker began her food business in 2018 and has been the first Filipino vendor at the local farmers' market for years.

She is hoping to open Reyna Filipina Kitchen next year in Tacoma, Washington, and feature a brunch-focused concept inspired by Filipino cuisine.

"A lot of the menu is inspired by what I grew up eating," said Parker. "I wanted to take what we sell at the farmers' market and really incorporate ingredients that are from the farmers to make it a sustainable system."

The name Reyna Filipina Kitchen is inspired by the Filipino word for "Queen."

But its name is also to honor Parker's mother, and all the women who have supported her culinary journey.

Support from the community has also been present throughout her fundraising efforts. The Filipino-American chef continues to hustle to raise enough funds for her brick-and-mortar.

"It has been amazing and overwhelming," Parker added. "I feel like I've had tremendous support from the Filipino community from all places. It's been a great journey."

Parker is no stranger to the food industry. She has won multiple accolades over the years, including Best Chef of the South Sound in 2020.

She was also named one of the Six Women Changing the Restaurant Scene in Tacoma.

But Parker said her mission is to simply bring representation to Filipino cuisine.

"That's my mission," she said. "To have more diverse places to hang out, to let people know that we exist and that we have a place."

While her kickstarter campaign is over, Parker will continue to host more events while also popping up most Saturdays at the Proctor Farmers' Market.