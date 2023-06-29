Filipino Food Week returns to Hawaii

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino Food Week returned to Hawaii for the fifth consecutive year to coincide with the 125th Philippine Independence Day.

More than 30 Hawaii-based restaurants participated in the event, as well as one restaurant representing American Samoa for the first time.

This year's theme was Pulutan, with restaurants creating appetizers and cocktails that they believe best represent Filipino bar food culture.

"We are a hand roll spot," said Chef Grace Greennagel. "There are two hand rolls that are Filipino inspired."

People who wanted to try out any Filipino Food Week specials also had the chance to win a free ticket to the Philippines through a social media raffle contest.

"Philippine Airlines has been kind enough to offer one round trip ticket to our lucky patron," said Emilio Fernandez, Philippine consul general in Honolulu.

He added: "All they have to do is take a picture of themselves with the food and the establishment, send the photo to our Facebook page, and they will be eligible to win."

The Filipino Food Week in Hawaii ran until June 26.