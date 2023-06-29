Filipino drag queens join NYC Pride March

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino drag queens made sure their presence was felt at this year's Pride March in New York City.

They include NYC's The Diva Soria and Drag Race Philippines Season 1 contender, Corazon Filipinas. For members of the LGBTQIA+ community, the march for equal rights and freedoms continues.

"That's why we need marches like this," said Jethro Patalinhug. "It's because of those reasons that queer and trans identities are still under attack in this country. We need to spread the cause."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul did not come to the march empty-handed.

Before the event, she signed a sweeping set of reforms that is crucial for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Advocates said the community is under attack with some 600 bills in state legislatures allegedly against their members.

"There are people outside our borders in other states in the U.S. who do not have the same rights that we do here in New York," said Hochul. "And that is wrong."

One legislation will seek to protect trans youth, their parents, and their doctors, from other state laws that restrict or ban gender-affirming health care.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who hails from New York, also said: "We are not gonna let you take our LGBTQ rights away from us."

Grand marshal AC Dumlao is a transgender, non-binary Filipino-American educator who wants to uplift the marginalized people and their communities.

"I want all Filipinos out there to know that we see you and we love you," said Dumlao. "Listen to our stories, accept us, love us with all your heart. #

Participants of the Pride March believe there is strength in numbers, especially come the next elections in the U.S. in 2024.