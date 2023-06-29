Watch more News on iWantTFC

Thousands of Eraserheads fans in Ontario filled the FirstOntario Centre Area in Hamilton to watch the iconic OPM band perform live.

Fans have long waited for the Huling El Bimbo concert to make its way to Ontario.

They shared that they were ecstatic to be part of what they consider as history.

"I think this will never happen again," said Eraserheads fan Myrfe. "I can barely speak. I'm so excited."

The crowd was lost in the music as the band performed their hit songs, making the long commute worth it for many out-of-town fans.

Some of the concertgoers came from as far as Memphis in Tennessee and from New York.

The Eraserheads' lead singer, Ely Buendia, acknowledged the unwavering support of their fans over the years.

"This was the biggest crowd yet that we played on this tour," he said. "I thank my supporters over the years, and [look] forward to more."