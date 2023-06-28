Taiwan pledges to work with US, allies to safeguard Indo-Pacific

Tawian's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks in front of Taiwanese senior military students during her visit to the Chung Cheng Institute of Technology, National Defense University, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, 12 June 2023. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

TAIPEI - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met Wednesday with a U.S. congressional delegation in Taipei, where she pledged the island's dedication to working closely with the United States in safeguarding peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Taiwan is on the frontline of defense of democratic values. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with the United States in such areas as economics and national defense," Tsai told the nine-member bipartisan delegation led by Mike Rogers, chair of the House Armed Services Committee.

The group, focusing on security affairs, is one of the largest delegations of U.S. lawmakers to visit Taiwan in recent years, according to the island's Foreign Ministry. The visit, made amid efforts by Beijing and Washington to stabilize their relations, is likely to anger China, which regards the territory as its own.

Tsai commended members of the delegation for continuing to protect the national security of democratic allies of the United States and thanked Congress for enacting legislation aimed at helping the island bolster its self-defense capabilities and deepen security cooperation between Taipei and Washington.

In response, Rogers vowed "unwavering" support for the island, noting a shared commitment by the United States and Taiwan to the rule of law, democracy and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The United States changed its diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 but has kept up unofficial relations with Taiwan and supplies the island with arms to help it maintain its self-defense capabilities.

Tsai Ing-wen also said the island is fully committed to working with its partners to prevent armed conflict in the Taiwan Strait as well as in the East and South China Seas.

Speaking at an international media conference in Taipei, Tsai also said the island's government will work particularly "diligently to counter disinformation campaigns when its democracy is threatened."

Her remarks at the opening of the three-day World News Media Congress came as China has increased military pressure on the self-ruled democratic island, which is often targeted by cyberattacks suspected to have been launched from the mainland.

Taiwan would never seek military confrontation and has been working for peaceful, stable, predictable and mutually beneficial coexistence with its neighbors, she added.

On the disinformation campaigns, Tsai pointed out there have recently been "authoritarian forces targeting this freedom we have worked so hard to achieve," making extensive use of internal and external propaganda to influence Taiwan's democracy.

Those campaigns "aggressively promote the narrative that democracy is chaotic and inefficient, and therefore, a less democratic option should be adopted," she said.

Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since they split due to a civil war in 1949. Beijing considers Taiwan a renegade province that must be reunified with the mainland, even if it requires the use of force.

News media leaders gathered for the annual congress to address key issues facing the industry. This year's speakers include 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, a journalist from the Philippines recognized for her efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.

