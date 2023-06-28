Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine Independence Day was on June 12 but the celebration continues for Filipino-Americans in Southern California.

The community marked the 125th Independence Day with festivals, parades, galas, and other events that highlighted the achievements of Filipinos around the world.

It also sought to remind Filipinos to continue supporting each other and their home country.

"Let us renew our commitment to unite and to continue working together to do our fair share in nation building," said Edgar Badajos, Philippine consul general in Los Angeles, "confident in our ability as a people to chart an even better future for our country."

The Filipino Hub of Carson California once again hosted the Independence Day celebration.

This year, the Masskara Dancers from Bacolod province joined the day-long fun as performers hit the stage.

"It is great and we welcome everyone to come out to the city of Carson," said Filipino-American city council member Arlene Bocatija Rojas.

The festival has grown since it first began in 1986. The tradition has since given local Filipinos a chance to celebrate a familiar holiday.

In Orange County, a region that has seen a rise in Asian population in recent years, business and community leaders honored movers and shakers, as well as artists.

In historic Filipinotown, the Independence Day celebration closed out with a massive parade through the district where early Filipinos of Los Angeles first built their community.

A similar celebration will take place on July 5 for the Filipino-American Friendship Day at the Don Knabe Park in Cerritos.