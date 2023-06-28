Watch more News on iWantTFC

For Filipino-American Charles Gose, cooking is not only a passion but is also a source of pride.

He was looking to turn his love for cooking into a career, bringing Filipino food to California's Central Valley through their food truck business "Go-Silog."

"This was our dream," he said. "This was me and my wife's. We firmly sat down and decided this is what we're going to do."

The Gose family found success during the middle stages of the pandemic, selling out at pop-up events and earning a reputation in the community.

But that dream slowly turned into a nightmare when, in September 2022, they decided to invest in a food truck, through Eight-A-Food Trucks run by Fernando Ochoa.

Gose ended up paying Ochoa some $20,000 in cash during their final deposit in December 2022. But the food truck was nowhere to be found.

“He was really in contact with us and was very responsive," Gose said. "Right after we put down the second deposit, that's when he started to disappear. He wasn’t answering. He wasn’t communicating with us.”

He added that the times he got a response from Ochoa, he was assured that their truck was almost done.

Gose's family had to put their lives on hold waiting for the food truck.

"We're backed up with bills, mortgages," he said. "Sometimes, I feel like a failure. I have to provide for my family. And this is the one way I was going to do it. It was our food business."

Gose was apparently not alone. He recently joined other disgruntled clients of Ochoa in a protest outside of his factory.

A report by Univision 19 said there is an investigation into Eight-A-Food Trucks and that Ochoa is cooperating with the probe. He was also said to have confirmed the major delays in production.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Ochoa but has yet to respond.

In the meantime, Gose said he is grateful for the GoFundMe campaign that is helping them recoup some of their losses.

He said he wants to get a full refund from Ochoa so he can move forward with his goals as a food entrepreneur.