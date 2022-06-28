Zelensky: Russia a 'state sponsor of terrorism'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday Russia must be labelled a "state sponsor of terrorism" after a missile strike on a crowded shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk killed at least 20.

"Only total insane terrorists, who should have no place on Earth, can strike missiles at civilian objects," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel, accusing Russia of carrying out "calculated strikes" at civilian infrastructure.

"Russia must be recognised as a state sponsor of terrorism. The world can and therefore must stop Russian terror," Zelensky added.

On Monday, a Russian missile strike hit a shopping centre in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk while there were around a thousand people inside.

The Ukrainian president's deputy chief of staff, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, told a press briefing on Tuesday that "over 20 people" died in the attack, updating an earlier death toll of 18.

He added that over 40 people were still missing.

"Some bodies can't be identified because they are heavily burnt. It may take a few days to identify them," Ukraine's Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said at the same briefing.