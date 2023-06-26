Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino author Eleanor Laquian has launched a new book that looks into the contemporary history of Filipinos in Canada.

The release of "Indomitable Canadian Filipinos" was in time for the commemoration of Filipino Migrant Workers' Day.

While the first recorded arrival of a Filipino in the country was in 1861 when Benson Flores came to Bowen Island, the waves of Filipino migration did not really start until the 1950s.

"It's only the beginning of the tapestry of what we're trying to accomplish here," said Melissa Briones of Maple Bamboo Network Society, who read Laquian's message during the launch. "We have to be proud of where we came from."

Leonora Angeles, a professor at the University of British Columbia, got the funding for the book from the Social Science and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

Angeles is hopeful that the stories in the book will inspire the younger generation of Filipinos.

"This tells our story, our trials and tribulations, the achievements we have done," she said.

It took Laquian and the Canadian Filipino Net staff two years to select essays from their CFNet website that will give the best snapshot of this contemporary history.

Arlene Magno, the Philippine consul general in Vancouver, said she is glad that the book shows the exceptional qualities of Filipinos in Canada.

"It's really good to be able to showcase that we're not just household workers," she said. "There's nothing wrong with that. But we also want to show you there's a higher profile of Filipinos out there."