Private military company (PMC) Wagner Group servicemen prepare to leave downtown Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia on June 24, 2023. Security and armoured vehicles were deployed after the Chief of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Group said in a video that his troops had occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District, demanding a meeting with Russia's defense chiefs. The President of Belarus held talks with the head of the Wagner group, as a result of which he accepted a proposal to stop the movement of the group's fighters across Russia, the press service of the President of Belarus reported. The Chief of Wagner Group has said that columns of his group will return to field camps. Arkady Budnitsky, EPA-EFE

WASHINGTON — US spy agencies picked up signs days ago that mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was preparing to rise up against Russia's defense establishment, US media reported on Saturday.

Intelligence officials conducted briefings at the White House, the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill about the potential for unrest in nuclear-armed Russia a full day before it unfolded, the Washington Post and New York Times reported.

Spy agencies first began tracking indications that Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenary force intended to move against the Russian military leadership in mid-June, the Post said.

The Times said the information was both solid and alarming by mid-week, leading to the flurry of briefings.

In an uprising that played out with dizzying speed, Prigozhin's forces moved from their camps in Ukraine into Russia Friday and took over a regional military command in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don, before advancing toward Moscow.

Just as suddenly, the advance was called off on Saturday, and Russian state media said the Wagner troops would return to Ukraine while Prigozhin would flee to neighboring Belarus.

The Kremlin said it would not prosecute Prigozhin or the armed members of the Wagner group.

As US intelligence officials pinned down information that Prigozhin was preparing military action, they grew concerned about chaos in a country with a powerful nuclear arsenal, the Times reported.

US spy agencies believe that Putin himself was informed that Prigozhin, once a close ally, was plotting his rebellion at least a day before it occurred, the Post reported.

