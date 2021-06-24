Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rise to 20,662

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,662 as 1 new case was recorded Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 7 new recoveries and no new fatality.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,207 as 12,228 of those infected have recovered, while 1,227 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,639 in the Asia Pacific, 930 in Europe, 4,523 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,378,260 people. The tally includes 24,036 deaths, 1,302,814 recoveries, and 51,410 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 179.6 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.8 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

