Pro-democracy protests return to Thailand amid coronavirus surge

Protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak (with crown) shows the three-finger salute during a demonstration to mark the 89th anniversary of the abolition of absolute monarchy in Bangkok, Thailand, June 24, 2021. Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters

Pro-democracy protests returned to Thailand's capital Bangkok on Thursday with participants pressing their demands for the current government's exit, revisions to the Constitution and monarchy reforms.

Around 2,500 police officers were deployed in response, including at Government House, parliament and Democracy Monument, according to the police, who had warned against protests due to an ongoing surge in coronavirus cases.

The day's protests marked the 89th anniversary of a 1932 revolution that transformed the Southeast Asian kingdom from absolute monarchy to constitutional monarchy.

Protesters began the day with a candle-lighting event at Democracy Monument, pledging to oppose what they see as an undemocratic Constitution, among other things. They then marched to Government House and parliament.

An 18-year-old man said he took part in Thursday's rally to protest against the government for its failure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic properly while vaccination remains slow.

Thailand reported 4,108 newly confirmed cases on Thursday, with 31 new deaths, bringing the total to 232,647 infections and 1,775 deaths. In Bangkok, where about 1,400 daily infections were newly reported, intensive care unit beds are reportedly in extremely short supply.

Protests by mostly young Thais erupted last year, calling for reform of the monarchy and constitutional changes as well as the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his government. The former army chief led a 2014 coup that toppled a civilian government.

