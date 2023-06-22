US, India agree on expanding defense ties amid China assertiveness

US President Joe Biden (C) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) ahead of a dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 June 2023. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas/Pool

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to agree Thursday on strategies to expand defense and technology cooperation, amid China's growing economic and military strength.

In his first state visit to Washington after nine years in office, Modi is hoping to raise India's profile on the global stage, seeing that forging closer ties with the United States would be the fastest way to meet that end, while many other democratic countries also stand united in condemning Russia's war on Ukraine.

One of the outcomes symbolizing the deepening of bilateral ties will be a deal to allow General Electric to co-produce fighter jet engines in India, according to senior U.S. administration officials.

India has been eager to gain access to advanced U.S. technology for the development of indigenous defense manufacturing capabilities while stepping up efforts to diversify its sources of military equipment.

India, the world's largest arms importer, is also expected to purchase MQ-9 reconnaissance drones from the United States, which officials of the two countries believe to be helpful in improving surveillance along its long border with China and maritime areas.

The United States looks at India as a crucial countervailing force to China, rolling out the red carpet for Modi, although he has been criticized at home and abroad for his human rights record, treatment of Muslims and other minorities, and restrictions on freedom of speech.

"We support India's emergence as a great power that will be central to ensuring U.S. interests and the interests of our partners in the coming decades," said one of the officials, who briefed reporters on the agenda for the meeting on condition of anonymity.

The United States sees the Quad, a group it forms with Australia, India and Japan, and closer cooperation with each of them as increasingly important in maintaining peace and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific region in the face of China's rise.

As part of efforts to ensure stability in regional waters, India will allow U.S. Navy ships to receive repairs in Indian shipyards under a new agreement.

The summit in Washington comes as the United States also seeks to pull India away from its traditional dependence on Russia for military and oil supplies.

In recent years, even before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. defense sales to India, as well as trade between the two countries, have increased significantly.

India has long relied on Russia for its military equipment, but the war has made it difficult for Moscow to fulfill its arms delivery commitments to New Delhi.

In addition to Modi holding a rare press conference with Biden, they are due to release a joint statement detailing numerous new agreements, also centering on technology cooperation, later Thursday.

The deals range from those related to outer space, artificial intelligence and efforts aimed at strengthening supply chains of semiconductors and other key industrial materials, according to the officials.

