Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Marat Pavlov speaks during a briefing at President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on June 13, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Russia has never rejected any talks with Ukraine, Moscow's envoy to Manila said Friday.

According to Russian Ambassador to the Philippine Marat Pavlov, Moscow is ready to go back to the negotiating table as soon as Kyiv opens up for talks.

But Pavlov stressed that any diplomatic resolution to the conflict must take into account Russia's security concerns.

"We're ready to negotiate but at the same time... the Ukrainian leadership announced that they would not want to conduct any talks," he told ANC's "Headstart".

"It takes two to tango.

"We are ready to examine all the proposals, but the proposals should also take into consideration our position. We should defend our national interest like your country is the same," Pavlov added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ruled out the possibility of talks with Russia last week after a visiting delegation of African leaders urged both countries to de-escalate.

The diplomatic team came to Kyiv to voice the concerns of a continent that has suffered from the fallout of Russia's invasion -- in particular from rising grain prices -- with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa insisting "there should be peace through negotiations".

But Zelensky rejected that possibility during a joint press conference, telling reporters: "I clearly said several times at our meeting that to allow any negotiations with Russia now that the occupier is on our land is to freeze the war, to freeze pain and suffering".

A counteroffensive has been launched by Ukraine against invading Russian forces, a move that could serve as a turning point in the war that began in February last year.

Ukraine is seeking to regain territory lost to Russia in the invasion, as it continues to receive massive military assistance from the United States and other countries in the West.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse