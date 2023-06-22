Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Filipino Heritage Month in Canada was celebrated on Parliament Hill in the capital Ottawa.

It was attended by members of the Filipino community, as well as Canadian lawmakers, government ministers, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself.

In his speech, Trudeau emphasized that the Filipino community remains one of the fastest growing in Canada.

He also thanked Filipinos for the essential roles they played in Canada's pandemic response, and those who continue to keep the most vulnerable healthy.

"You are the embodiment of the fact that Canada’s openness and diversity makes our country immeasurably richer than it would be," Trudeau said. "We are deeply grateful for all you do to continue to build stronger communities and a stronger country."

The Canadian leader added: "As a community, we are deeply deeply connected to this country and will be irrevocably part of this country forever.”

Ma. Andrelita Austria, the Philippine ambassador to Canada, meanwhile said Filipinos should further advance the interests of their community in the country.

"Under this government, there have been so many changes that have taken place that have allowed our community to contribute more," Austria said. "Foremost of which is the gains in the credentials recognition program. Many of you who came here earlier have not been able to practice their profession."

Austria added that the developments show not only the growing presence of Filipinos in Canada, but also the recognition of the community.

Filipino representation in Parliament Hill is stronger than ever with Rechie Valdez, the first Filipino-Canadian member of parliament, as well as Gigi Ostler, the first Filipino-Canadian senator.

This year's Filipino Heritage Month is made more special as Canada and the Philippines approach the 75th year of the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 2024.