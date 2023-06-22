Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-American Elda Rotor is the vice president and publisher of Penguin Classics.

She has been going around the world to source for classics to be published. These include Asian and Asian-American literature, which counts works by Filipino authors.

Some of the Philippine classics they have published in recent years are Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo," as well as Carlos Bulosan's "America is in the Heart."

Penguin Classics represents a global bookshelf of the best works across genres and disciplines. Rotor said much care is put into introducing these authors, some of whom many are not aware of, into the global book market.

"We always care about who we get to write," she said. "When we are stepping into the idea of introducing a classic, we have to assume that we're writing or publishing for a general reader, someone who has never heard of Jose Rizal for instance. So, how are we going to contextualize them?"

Rotor's efforts were welcomed by the Filipino-American community in Norfolk, Virginia.

She recently gave a talk to students of Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing at the Old Dominion University.

"It is a great thrill to research other Filipino writers," Rotor added. "There are so many of them."

The said engagement with creative writing students and the Filipino-American community was organized by former poet laureate of Virginia and MFA professor, Dr. Luisa Igloria.

"We invited her as a speaker because she has a lot to share about her experiences in the realm of publishing and editing," Igloria said.

Rotor encouraged aspiring writers and editors to find themselves a community and a mentor.

She also urged them to show pride for their work and feature more stories of people's journey.

"Life anecdotes are probably the most educational," Rotor added. "It's very important to show your passion especially when you’re interviewing. Don't be afraid to show yourself. Be proud of where you came from. Be proud of what type of story telling you love."