This handout picture made available on April 10, 2023 by Japan’s Defense Ministry Joint Staff Office via Jiji Press shows a fighter jet lifting off Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong in the sea, south of Miyako-jima, Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan. EPA-EFE/Japan’s Defense Ministry Joint Staff Office handout/File

TAIPEI - China's Shandong aircraft carrier group transited through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, prompting the island's Defense Ministry to dispatch "appropriate forces" to monitor the situation.

In a statement, the ministry said the fleet sailed in a southerly direction on the Chinese side of the median line but did not specify when the vessels were spotted near Taiwan, which China claims as an inalienable part of its territory.

The Defense Ministry confirmed the Shandong fleet did not cross the median line, a boundary that both sides had respected for decades. However, Chinese warplanes and vessels have crossed into the Taiwan side of the line following then U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit last August.

China and Taiwan have been separately governed since they split in 1949 due to a civil war. Beijing regards the island as a renegade province to be brought into its fold by force if necessary.

RELATED VIDEO