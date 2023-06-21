ASEAN urged to hold Myanmar junta accountable for rights issues: U.N.

Myanmar soldiers march during a parade commemorating the 77th Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw Myanmar, 27 March 2022. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

JAKARTA - A United Nations special rapporteur on Wednesday urged the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations to take measures to hold the junta in Myanmar accountable for gross human rights violations.

"It is time to consider alternative options to break what has become a deadly stalemate," Thomas Andrews, U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, told a press conference during a visit to Jakarta.

Andrews also called on ASEAN chair Indonesia to show leadership along with the other members of the bloc.

"ASEAN must consider measures to impose accountability on the junta for its grave human rights violations and blatant disregard for implementation of the five-point consensus," he added, referring to the consensus agreed upon at a special ASEAN summit in 2021. Junta chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing attended the summit.

Steps laid out in the consensus included ending the junta's violence against political opponents and civilian protesters "through concrete, practical and time-bound actions," as well as starting a dialogue between all those caught up in the country's political turmoil.

However, no significant progress has been seen in implementing the peace plan.

Andrews said Indonesia's efforts to advance the consensus are facing two obstacles -- the junta and "a group of governments" that held a high-level meeting Monday with junta representatives.

He was referring to a Thailand-led meeting in Bangkok aimed at re-engaging Myanmar, an ASEAN member state whose military seized power in a February 2021 coup, at the leader level.

Key ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, did not attend the meeting.

Andrews warned that the Bangkok meeting could "have the dangerous effect of legitimizing the junta and undermining ASEAN unity."

Since the coup, Myanmar has been excluded from ASEAN meetings from the ministerial level and above and can only send a nonpolitical representative.

Myanmar has rejected its exclusion, refusing to send anyone to the meetings.

If ASEAN remains deadlocked, the rapporteur said he hopes Indonesia will reach out to nations supporting the people of Myanmar and engage in coordinated actions that will isolate and degrade the junta's capacity to attack the Myanmar people.

"There are many, and I believe that they would stand with Indonesia by deploying the sources of leverage to end the violence," he said.

ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

