Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, poses with his medal which he is auctioning off to benefit Ukrainian children at The Times Center in New York, USA, 20 June 2002. All proceeds will support UNICEF's humanitarian efforts to support children and families forced to flee Ukraine and those internally displaced. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

NEW YORK, United States - Dmitry Muratov, the Russian editor-in-chief of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, on Monday auctioned off his Nobel Peace Prize gold medal for a whopping $103.5 million to benefit children displaced by the war in Ukraine.

All of the proceeds from the sale of the medal -- which was snapped up by an as yet unidentified phone bidder -- will go to UNICEF's Humanitarian Response for Ukrainian Children Displaced by War, according to Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale.

Muratov won the prize in 2021 alongside journalist Maria Ressa of the Philippines, with the committee honoring them "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."

mdo/sst

© Agence France-Presse