Pinay doctor sa Indonesia, kinilala ang ambag sa kasagsagan ng pandemya

INDONESIA - Kinikilala sa Jakarta, Indonesia ang isang Pinay doctor dahil sa kanyang ambag noong kasagsagan ng pandemya.

Halos dalawang dekada nang naninirahan sa Jakarta ang Pinay doctor na si Amy So Adriono kasama ang kanyang asawang Indonesian. Hindi man niya nagamit ang kanyang propesyon na gumamot ng mga pasyente, nagpamalas ng husay si Doc Adriono bilang managing director ng Abdi Waluyo Hospital. Malaki ang paghanga at respeto sa kanya ng Filipino community lalo na dahil sa mga naiambag niya noong kasagsagan ng pandemya.

“You know for us, COVID-19 was like war. That was really very challenging. A lot of Filipinos contacted me. They had multiple issues…from knowledge, supplies, medical care, everything… vaccinations. So, it’s good to be able to extend help to our kababayans in any way possible. Sometimes, it’s just even to comfort them because of their fears,” sabi ni Dr. Andriono.

Si Dr. Amy So Adriono (3rd from the left in blue Filipiniana), managing director ng Abdi Waluyo Hospital kasama ang ilang Indonesian doctors

Naging tulay rin si Doc Andriono sa mga Indonesian na gustong maging doktor. Karamihan sa mga doktor sa ospital, nagsanay sa iba-ibang ospital sa Pilipinas.

“They come back well-equipped, well-trained and well-loved by our patients. They have excellent bedside manners. They actually become more Filipinos than Indonesians...that’s because they keep saying they want to go back to the Philippines,” ani Dr. Andriono.

Kabilang sa mga Indonesian doctor na nag-training sa Pilipinas sina Doctor Eddy Chandra at Doctor Fredy Kastilany. Malaki ang pasasalamat nila kay Doc Andriono dahil sa ibinigay na tulong at suporta nito sa kanila.

“That was the year 2009 until 2013. I studied there because I got a referral from Abdi Waluyo Hospital, from Dr. Amy So. And she said that if I want to pursue further study, so I was interested. We had an interview with the head of the department…the Radiology Department and they welcomed us openly,” kwento ni Dr. Kastilany.

“Very nice experience during residency because, of course, I can learn first Tagalog language. I was exposed to patients during my study in Philippines. And now, I’m practicing Internal Medicine in Indonesia. Hopefully, I can use my experience and my knowledge during my residency there to my patients here,” ani Dr. Chandra.

Aminado ang ilang Indonesian doctors na nakapag-aral sa Pilipinas na nahirapan sila pagdating sa lenggwahe, kultura at pagkain. Pero malaki ang naitulong sa kanila ng mga Pilipinong likas anila ang kabaitan.

“Before I talk to the patient in the hospital, we already know what we should be saying with parents, patients especially. And then the Filipinos, they are really kind. They help us to translate,” sabi ni Dr. Wiwi Gunawan.

“Ang mga mentor ko, mabait sila…parang kaibigan talaga…parang relative ang mga mentor ko. Love na love ko sila,” kwento ni Dr. Johnny Nurman.

Ang mga magagandang ala-ala at pagsasanay na nakuha ng mga Indonesian doctor sa Pilipinas kabilang na ang mga ambag ni Doc Adriono ay patotoo na 'We give the world our best.'

