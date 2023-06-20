SOUTH KOREA - Sinaksihan ng Team PH sa Korea na kinabibilangan ng Filcom members at mga kawani ng Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Seoul ang makasaysayang lighting ceremony ng gusali ng Seoul City Hall noong June 12 kaalinsabay ng pagdiriwang sa ika-125 anibersaryo ng kalayaan ng Pilipinas.

Pinailawan ang facade ng City Hall sa Seoul ng mga nagpapalit-palit na mga kulay ng bandila ng Pilipinas na asul, dilaw at pula. Naging posible ang seremonyas sa pangunguna ng Seoul Metropolitan Government na isang patunay ng matatag at magandang pagkakaibigan ng PH at Korea.

Ang Seoul City Hall na nagpapalit-palit ang mga ilaw sa kulay ng bandila ng PIlipinas na asul, dilaw at pula noong June 12

Ipinahayag ni Philippine Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (ROK) Ma. Theresa Dizon-De Vega sa diplomatic reception noong June 8 bilang pagdiriwang ng nasabing anibersaryo ang matatag na relasyon sa pagitan ng PH at Korea:

“From standing shoulder-to-shoulder during the Korean War to our constantly evolving and progressive engagement in the political, security, defense, economic, cultural, labor, tourism, and people-to-people areas – ours is both a historic and dynamic partnership.

In the past twelve months since the last celebration of our National Day, Philippines-Korea relations have never been more robust.”

Muling binigyang-diin ni Amb. Dizon-De Vega ang commitment ng Pilipinas sa pagiging partner ng ROK lalo na sa pagsusulong ng inclusivity.

“The Philippines renews its commitment to work closely with our Korean partners and friends as well as other countries in promoting greater inclusiveness and multiculturalism as we embrace both the things that make us unique and those which unite us,” ani Amb. Dizon-De Vega.

Naging espesyal ang pagdiriwang dahil na rin sa paglahok ni Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Choi Youngsam bilang Guest of Honor.

The reception was made special by the attendance of Guest of Honor Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs Choi Youngsam. Ipinahatid ni Deputy Minister Choi ang pagbati ng Korea sa mga Pilipino at binigyang papuri si Amb. Dizon-De Vega sa kanyang “outstanding work in bringing the people of our two nations closer together.”

Patuloy ang mga programa ng embahada sa pagpapatibay ng relasyon ng PH at ROK.