Several Filipinos killed in NZ road crash: media

A road crash Sunday morning in New Zealand claimed the lives of seven people, including members of the Filipino community in Auckland, according to media reports.

Stuff news website said the victims were on their way home when the van they were riding collided with a truck on State Highway 1 between Blenheim and Picton around 7:30 a.m. Sunday (local time).

A Year 11 student survived the crash in Marlborough that killed 7 of his relatives on Sunday, including his brother and mum. https://t.co/WsDu5uHXiH — Stuff (@NZStuff) June 20, 2022

The news report identified some of the victims as Paul Brown, his wife Diseree and their son Mark; as well as Diseree’s sister, Divine Dolar, and the latter’s daughter Flordeliza. A baby is also among the fatalities.

The group had just attended a funeral.

“Police can confirm that one of the deceased was the driver of the van at the time of the crash,” Inspector Simon Feltham, Marlborough Area Commander, said in a statement.

Two other passengers of the van have been brought to the hospital, while the truck driver suffered minor injures, according to the reports.

“It is a real shock because of the tragedy of our family," Princess Clariman, a relative of the victims, was quoted to have said in a New Zealand Herald report on Monday.

'All of them are gone': Relative of Picton crash victims in shock over family tragedy https://t.co/jnEuOmKpqU pic.twitter.com/VLmIvqb34V — nzherald (@nzherald) June 20, 2022

The same report said circumstances of the crash are still being investigated, according to police.

