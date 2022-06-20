Japan court junks lawsuit vs same-sex marriage ban

A Japanese court dismissed Monday a damages lawsuit claiming the government's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, in contrast to a ruling last year that recognized it as violating the right to equality in a historic verdict.

In the suit at the Osaka District Court, three same-sex couples sought 1 million yen ($7,400) per person, arguing that the current system preventing them from getting married is "unjust discrimination."

The district court's judgment is the second ruling after couples who filed similar lawsuits on Valentine's Day in 2019 in Sapporo, Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. Another three same-sex couples filed a suit in Fukuoka in September that year.

The Sapporo District Court ruled in March last year that the country's civil law and family registration law, which do not acknowledge same-sex marriage, violate the Constitution's guarantee of equality before the law.

The ruling was hailed as a landmark for LGBTQ activists in Japan, the only one among the Group of Seven developed countries that refuses to recognize same sex-marriage.

The Sapporo court, meanwhile, rejected their demand for 1 million yen each for psychological damage caused by what they called the government's negligence in amending the system.

==Kyodo