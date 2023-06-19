Watch more News on iWantTFC

Las Vegas played host to the Season 2 grand finale of "Healthcareoke," the ultimate quest to discover the top singers in the healthcare industry.

It was produced and created by the Filipino video sharing app Kumu, and One Down Media.

"[It's] all about entertainment," said One Down Media's Leo Albea. "We grew up [with] singing competitions, we often see Filipinos but they never end up winning."

He added that Healthcareoke is a platform to "celebrate their talent and recognize their contribution."

The Healthcareoke finalists came from all over North America to belt out their singing voice.

Erica Watson, a critica nurse from Dallas, Texas, placed third while Nicolette Ahow from Manitoba in Canada took the second spot.

Riquio Dellota, a nursing student from Texas, was hailed the grand champion of the Healthcareoke's second season.

Before the grand finale, the show's celebrity judges Gary Valenciano and his son Gab, treated fans to an exclusive performance.

“To see them and to use this as an outlet because only God knows what kind of pressure they face at work, it's really a good thing," said Gary Valenciano. "They have this vehicle that they could showcase another side of them.”