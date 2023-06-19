Watch more News on iWantTFC

Two Filipinos are running in the Toronto mayoral by-election on June 26.

The candidates are real estate agent Willie Reodica and newspaper publisher Jose "Joey" Baking.

Many Filipinos in the Canadian city, however, are unaware that their countrymen are included in the 102 names on the ballot.

"We are going to vote," said Emy Sannad. "But the thing is, we don't know anybody. Probably, we'd consider them. They need to lower our taxes, especially the property tax of houses."

Another Filipino in Toronto, Ederlina Ramos, echoed the concern on the possible raising of taxes.

"It's hard to choose the right one," she said. "Most of them say they will raise taxes. I'm glad two Filipinos are running for mayor. I hope they will not raise the tax."

Reodica and Baking have previously run for public office and have not given up on their desire to serve.

The two compared their platforms to the top mayoral candidates and what they can do for the Filipino community.

"I'm the only candidate who has plans to create or establish a new Toronto credit savings union," said Reodica, "[and] offer new, affordable housing for first-time homebuyers, especially the frontliners."

Baking, meanwhile, said he would focus on public safety and immigrant concerns.

"I know the problems of the community," he said. "Mostly, it's trying to get permanent residence and trying to find affordable accommodation."

The two also lamented the limited opportunity given to them in the mainstream media to air their platform.

With days until the municipal election, Toronto voters are still undecided as to who they will vote for mayor. The Filipino candidates are still hopeful that they will make it to the top six.