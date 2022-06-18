China's home-grown mRNA Covid-19 vaccine produces stronger antibodies against the Omicron variant than inactivated shots when given as a booster, a study has shown.

The AWcorna vaccine is the latest in a string of Chinese shots seeking to improve public immunity against the highly transmissible strain of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19, in a country where most residents were inoculated with inactivated doses.

Nearly 90 per cent of China's population have been fully vaccinated and about 59 per cent have received a booster. But only about 4.8 per cent of the boosted population received a vaccine using a different technology.

"The effectiveness of AWcorna in preventing infection by Sars-CoV-2 and other variants of concern remains to be determined," researchers behind the study wrote in peer-reviewed journal Cell Research earlier this week.

"(However) the induction of potent neutralising antibodies against wild type (original strain coronavirus) and variants of concern, as well as the affordable safety profile, support the emergency use of AWcorna as a heterologous booster in China."

The AWcorna vaccine, formerly known as ARCoV and co-developed by Walvax Biotechnology, Suzhou Abogen Biosciences Co and the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, appears to be China's best chance at getting a home-grown mRNA vaccine in a market dominated by inactivated vaccines.

It has been in the final stage of clinical trials for months, while the globally distributed Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine remains stuck in the approval process for import by Chinese partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co (Fosun Pharma).

In a randomised clinical trial, the researchers gave AwCorna to 200 adults primed six months earlier with Chinese-made inactivated vaccines, either from Sinovac Biotech or Sinopharm. Another 100 similarly primed subjects were given the Sinovac vaccine as a booster.

Tests 28 days later showed antibodies against wild type Sars-CoV-2 generated among AWcorna recipients were 3.78 times higher than for the Sinovac booster group.

The gap expanded when testing against the Delta variant, when the levels of neutralising antibodies - an indicator of protection against infection offered by the vaccine - was 6.5 times higher than the Sinovac booster group.

Antibody levels against the Omicron variant were significantly lower for both groups due to a structural change on the spike protein of the coronavirus that facilitates immunity escape. However, those boosted with the mRNA vaccine showed about 4.4 times higher levels of antibodies, the researchers said.

Moreover, more than 83 per cent of AWcorna booster recipients were shown to have developed better protection against Omicron, compared to just 35 per cent of the Sinovac group.

Side-effects were more common among the AWcorna group, with a third developing fever compared to 4 per cent among the Sinovac recipients, and 26 per cent reporting headaches compared to 7 per cent in the inactivated booster group. No serious adverse events were reported in either group.

This comes as public health experts in China continue to call for vaccines of higher effectiveness, with the highly infectious Omicron strain proving difficult to subdue. Mix-and-match vaccine doses, which can induce higher levels of immunity, are allowed by Chinese health authorities.

A vectored vaccine from CanSino Biologics and a protein-based vaccine made by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical were earlier authorised as booster shots for those who had received full courses of inactivated Covid-19 vaccines. Both were found to generate stronger immune responses against Omicron than a third shot of inactivated vaccine.

Sinopharm and Sinovac, whose inactivated vaccines have been the dominant player in China's inoculation campaign against Covid-19, are also developing Omicron-specific shots.

