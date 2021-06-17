Man who placed cockroach in hotpot to blackmail restaurants caught

A man has been detained by police in the Chinese city of Shenzhen for blackmailing two hotpot restaurants by falsely claiming that he found a cockroach in his food.

The man, surnamed Cai, was arrested last month after he managed to extort a total of 1,800 yuan (P13,500) from the two restaurants in one day, the Qianjiang Evening News reported.</p>

<p>A worker at one of the restaurants reported the man to the police when she became suspicious after observing the man's nervous behavior. Surveillance footage showed the man putting something into the pot at his table while he was having lunch.

The man confessed to police that he found a dead cockroach near the restaurant, hid it in his pocket before putting the insect's body into the pot once he had finished eating.

Cai said he thought of this plan as he had worked in restaurants previously and knew that restaurants tend to compensate customers when dealing with such complaints.</p> <p>He applied the same trick to the second restaurant where he had dinner. The two restaurants are both under the franchised brand of Haidilao.

