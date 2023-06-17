Fil-Canadians safe from smog caused by Quebec wildfires

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Quebec is making some headway in its battle against wildfires with the help of firefighters from France and from other Canadian provinces.

Some 100 additional firefighters from the U.S. are also expected to arrive.

More than 730,000 hectares of land have been destroyed from the fires, but the forecast of rains is expected to help in putting out the blaze.

Filipino community leader Michael Davantes said Filipino-Canadians in Montreal are safe from the effect of the wildfires.

"The biggest cities in Quebec and the most populated cities in Canada did not experience the smog," he said in Filipino. "It was just mild. In fact, it was almost unnoticeable."

Davantes said many of the 15,000 evacuees are members of the indigenous community living near the wildfire-hit areas.

But even if Montreal is relatively safe, the group Environment Canada still urged residents to be cautious.

"They encouraged people to stay indoors," Davantes added. "If they're going out, they should wear masks especially those suffering from asthma and other respiratory illnesses."

With Montreal being smoke-free, Davantes said Filipino-Canadians there pushed through with their celebration of the Filipino-Heritage Month.

June kicked off with the "Show Pao Festival" organized by the Filipino Organization of Concordia University students.

It included a weekend "salo-salo" (banquet) and a "tiangge" (open-air market) where Filipinos had a chance to shop for their favorite Filipino goodies.

Filipino artists that included Alvin Tolentino from British Columbia and Dennis Gupa from Winnipeg were also in the Montreal stop of their Canada-wide community migrant arts project.

The workshop, called "Migartion 2023," aims to create art together with the members of the Filipino community.

"It's connecting the communities across Canada by bringing out the inner artist of Filipinos," said Davantes.

"Migartion 2023," which is supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, also includes the opera singer Jeremiah Carag, visual artist Christopher Nasaire, and writer Karla Lenina Comanda.