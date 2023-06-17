Fil-Canadians in Yukon mark PH Heritage Month

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Canadians in Whitehorse, Yukon witnessed the Philippine flag being raised in front of their city hall to commemorate the 125th Philippine Independence Day.

It was especially nostalgic to senior citizen Evelyn Manalo Ramirez, who had a message to the Filipino youth.

"They must know and learn how Filipinos fought for our independence," she said.

Yvonne Clark, a Filipino-Canadian member of the legislative assembly, shared how it was an emotional experience for her.

"Looking at the Philippine flag and the Canadian flag side by side with the Yukon flag, it was like, wow," she said. "Thank you Yukon for embracing us living here."

The flag raising was part of the annual Philippine Independence Day celebration in Whitehorse, as well as to mark Filipino Heritage Month this June.

National and local government officials of Canada also showed their support, including Senator Pat Duncan and Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai.

"Thank you for inviting us to your celebration," said Duncan, "to learn more about your culture and what it means to your country."

She added: "We're grateful that you chose us as your second home."

Filipinos are the largest immigrant group in Yukon, making up 26% of immigrants in the Canadian territory.

The celebration of the Filipino Heritage Month continues with community members looking forward to a Filipino fiesta next month.