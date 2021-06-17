Blast off! Chinese rocket carries first crew to new space station

Astronauts Nie Haisheng (C), Liu Boming (R) and Tang Hongbo salute during a departure ceremony before boarding the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on a Long March-2F carrier rocket at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on June 17, 2021. Greg Baker, Agence France-Presse

JIUQUAN, China - The first astronauts for China's new space station blasted off Thursday for the country's longest crewed mission to date, a landmark step in establishing Beijing as a major space power.

The Long March-2F rocket carrying three astronauts lifted off at 9:22 am local time (0122 GMT) in a cloud of smoke from the Jiuquan launch center in northwest China's Gobi desert.

The mission is China's first crewed spaceflight in nearly 5 years, and a matter of prestige for the government as it prepares to mark the 100th birthday of the ruling Communist Party on July 1 with a propaganda blitz.

Another 11 missions are planned over the next year and a half to complete the construction of Tiangong in orbit, including the attachment of solar panels and 2 laboratory modules.

China has invested billions of dollars over decades to catch up with established space powers such as the United States and Russia.

It has so far sent humans into space, probes to the Moon, and last month landed a rover on Mars -- a rare and prestigious space-faring achievement.

China's desire for a human outpost of its own in Earth orbit was fueled by a US ban on its astronauts on the International Space Station, and it is now days away from placing the first crew on Tiangong.

© Agence France-Presse