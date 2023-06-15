A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test firing of a new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at an undisclosed location in North Korea, 13 April 2023 (Issued 14 April 2023). KCNA via EPA-EFE/File

TOKYO/SEOUL - North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula on Thursday night, with both projectiles landing inside Japan's exclusive economic zone, Tokyo and Seoul said.

The launch came after North Korea warned earlier in the day it would take some action in response to massive live-fire drills in South Korea near the border with the North. The drills were conducted by South Korea and the United States from May 25 through Thursday.

Japan's Defense Ministry said the missiles reached a maximum altitude of approximately 50 kilometers before falling within the country's EEZ, with the first one traveling about 850 km and the second flying around 900 km. A North Korean missile last landed inside Japan's EEZ in February.

The missiles fired by North Korea on Thursday were "not linked to" a satellite launch attempt that the country had notified Japan of late last month, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

Pyongyang has said it will make another attempt to launch a spy satellite as soon as possible.

Matsuno, the top government spokesman, added that Japan did not issue an order to destroy the missiles fired toward the Sea of Japan.

The missiles crashed into the sea some 250 km northwest of Hegura Island, located about 50 km off the coast of Japan's central prefecture of Ishikawa, according to the ministry.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectiles, which they identified as short-range ballistic missiles, were fired from the Sunan area of Pyongyang between 7:25 p.m. and 7:37 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters there were no reports of damage by the missiles and said Tokyo lodged a protest with North Korea over the launch.

Meanwhile, Takehiro Funakoshi, head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, held phone talks with his U.S. and South Korean counterparts Sung Kim and Kim Gunn, respectively, reaffirming close trilateral cooperation.

Tokyo and Seoul have continued to be on alert over projectiles being fired by North Korea even after the expiration of an 11-day window on Sunday designated by Pyongyang for the launch of a satellite-carrying rocket.

The launch of what North Korea called a military reconnaissance satellite on May 31, the first day of the window, failed.

In February, a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile fell inside Japan's EEZ. The projectile landed in the sea, west of the northernmost Japanese main island of Hokkaido.

RELATED VIDEO