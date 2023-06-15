Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipinos in Alberta gathered in Airdrie to mark the 125th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence.

The festivities included a Mass at St. Paul's Catholic Church and a parade of Filipino community members wearing traditional Filipino clothing.

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the monument of Filipino hero Jose Rizal at Nose Creek Park, followed by performances from participants.

Consul General Zaldy Patron said it's the first time Independence Day was celebrated at the Rizal Monument in the city.

He added that the celebration showed Filipinos' Bayanihan spirit.

"This is truly a collective effort of our community," said Patron. "Maraming salamat sa lahat ng dumating despite the weather. Nakaka-overwhelm ang response ng community."

Organizations such as the Knights of Rizal and the non-profit Calgary Immigration Women's Association were among those that supported the event.

Filipino-Canadians from Calgary also traveled to Airdrie to join the celebration.

The brought with them their families and friends, and shared Filipino delicacies such as suman and pinangat.

In Calgary, Filipino-Community leaders joined the flag raising ceremony for Independence Day.

The Consulate General hopes that Filipino-Canadians will continue to embrace their heritage. Alberta is home to 217,000 Filipinos, the second largest Filipino community in Canada.