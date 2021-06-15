Taiwan COVID-19 vaccines may be too late for US emergency approval

Taiwan’s home-grown Covid-19 vaccines could be restricted to use on the island if the US Food and Drug Administration follows through on a plan to stop reviewing and processing new emergency use authorisation (EUA) requests.

Worse still, the local vaccines may face stiff competition from international rivals once more Covid-19 vaccines reach international markets, a former health official said.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Centre has ordered 10 million doses of vaccines from two local developers – Medigen Vaccine Biologics and United Biomedical – with an option of buying 10 million more amid a recent Covid-19 outbreak that saw 135 new infections and eight deaths on Tuesday.

Both firms have completed phase 2 clinical trials of their vaccines and are seeking local regulators’ EUA approval to market their shots, hopefully in the next few months, according to officials from the two companies.

But their vaccines could end up being marketed only in Taiwan, as the US FDA has flagged it may no longer issue EUA for new vaccine candidates, warned Su Ih-jen, former director general of the Centres for Disease Control.

“The outbreak in the US has stabilised and the vaccines developed by American companies are in abundance, meaning the US FDA does not have the need to approve EUA for vaccine candidates from other countries,” he said.

Su said a halt on EUA approvals by the US FDA would also make it difficult for locally developed vaccines to enter the global market, especially as a number of international brand products had already completed their third and final clinical trials and were ready to get full approvals for use in their home countries.

“But the local vaccines have only completed phase 2 clinical trials, and still have a long way to undergo the phase 3 trials,” Su said. He added that if fully approved global brand products entered the Taiwan market, the local brands would face stiff competition, with people more likely to opt for the foreign vaccines.

The US FDA said in late May that it might decline to review and process EUA requests for Covid-19 vaccines for the rest of the pandemic, if a company had not already begun discussions.

Currently, three Covid-19 vaccines have emergency use approval from the US FDA – the messenger-RNA-based vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, and an adenovirus-based vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

According to Reuters, Novavax has had discussions with regulators and said it does not expect to seek regulatory authorisation for its Covid-19 shot in the US, Britain and Europe until the third quarter of 2021.

Canadian developer Medicago said it was in discussions with the FDA for an EUA for its plant-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which is enhanced by a GlaxoSmithKline treatment, Reuters reported.

AstraZeneca from Britain also has discussed plans for its Covid-19 vaccine with US officials. However, The Wall Street Journal earlier this month reported it was considering skipping US emergency-use authorisation in favour of the more time-intensive application for a fully-fledged licence to sell the shot.

On Tuesday, Medigen said it was seeking international cooperation in phase 3 clinical trials of the company’s protein-based subunit vaccine – a type of vaccine whose purified pieces have been selected for their ability to stimulate immune cells – with the aim of getting permits for global marketing.

“[Medigen has signed a] memorandum of understanding with the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology under the Ministry of Health in Vietnam and National University of Asuncion in Paraguay for cooperation in the clinical trials of our Covid-19 vaccine,” it said in a statement.

The company was also negotiating with Southeast Asian nations in Covid-19 vaccine development and business cooperation projects, Medigen said without naming the countries.

A company spokesman said cooperation with the Vietnamese institute was aimed at supplying vaccine to Vietnam which, with a population over 95 million, is one of the important Association of Southeast Asian member states, the company should be able to supply its vaccine to Asean countries through Vietnam.

United Biomedical was not immediately available for comment.

Local media reported that through its affiliated company in the US, United Biomedical had registered for phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in the US, but was yet to learn whether it could still apply for EUA from the US FDA.

They said that from early 2021 the company had pursued mid- and late-stage trials for its vaccine candidate in India and Brazil.

Taiwan’s health minister Chen Shih-chung said local developers could still gain international approval through the World Health Organization’s immune-bridging study or validation of phase 3 clinical trials.

