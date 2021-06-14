DFA reports 174 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 20,267

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,267 as 174 new case was recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 8 new recoveries and 18 new fatalities.

Today's new cases and new fatalities are the highest for the month of June so far.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 6,965 as 12,085 of those infected have recovered, while 1,217 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,494 in the Asia Pacific, 930 in Europe, 4,426 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

Today, the DFA reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new recoveries, and 18 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad. To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad remains at 94.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/wdbZzbOuSY — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) June 14, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,322,053 people. The tally includes 22,845 deaths, 1,240,112 recoveries, and 59,096 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 176 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.8 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

RELATED VIDEO