China denounces G-7 for 'interfering' with its internal affairs

China on Monday denounced a communique the Group of Seven leaders issued the previous day after their three-day summit in Cornwall, southwestern England, as interfering with its internal affairs.

A Chinese Embassy spokesperson in London said the G-7 has slandered China and distorted facts on the Xinjiang region, Hong Kong and Taiwan and insisted China will resolutely defend its national sovereignty.

In the communique, the leaders from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States called for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and urged China to respect the human rights of the Muslim Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region and freedom in Hong Kong.

The embassy issued a statement on Saturday as well countering the G-7's calls for China to participate constructively in the rules-based international system, saying the era of "pseudo-multilateralism" based on the interests of "a small group of countries" is over.