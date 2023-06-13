Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Canadian community leaders came together in Halifax, Nova Scotia for the second leadership convention of the Filipino-Canadian National Congress (FCNC).

The event sought to harness the power of learning, inspiration, and networking, as well as celebrate community building.

FCNC President Narima de la Cruz said they look to represent the strong Filipino presence in Canada.

"We believe that for us to start working on our goals we have to have the whole community together," she said. "We reach out from coast to coast and we have representatives from different provinces and territories."

The esteemed Filipino-American philantrophist Loida Nicolas Lewis was among those who shared her experiences with the attendees.

The lawyer and businesswoman talked about her life, from entering the legal profession, raising a family, and to managing her multi-billion business started by her late husband.

"You must have your own goals, values," she said. "What do you value as a person? Integrity, meaning to say you are honest. Hindi manloloko, hindi mandaraya, hindi magnanakaw. That’s within you."

She added: "You select people for your organization or for your business. Those are the qualities you want in them because it’s in you."

Filipino-Canadian Senator Gigi Ostler, meanwhile, stressed that leadership starts with being honest and being true to oneself.

She also underscored the need for more Filipino representation in government.

"People need to see others that look like them in positions," she said, "in leadership, in jobs they never thought of. There’s a saying that sometimes, you can’t be what you can’t see and to me that's the [importance] of representation. It shows people their potential and it shows what they could be."