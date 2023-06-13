Watch more News on iWantTFC

The 28-year-old Adrian Reyes of Winnipeg, Manitoba was selected to represent Canada in the Miss International Queen 2023.

Now in its seventh year, it is considered the world's biggest beauty pageant for transgender women. It will be held in Pattaya City in Thailand on June 24.

Reyes, a Filipino-Canadian, won her first national competition at the Miss Philippines-Canada Queen Pride held in Calgary last year.

She believes this gave her an edge in applying to be Canada's representative to the upcoming pageant.

Her group of friends have volunteered to make sure she will be prepared.

"We all helped in making her costume, gown, and even her training," said Geoff Anomance. "We're all doing this for the love of Adrian and also for Canada."

No stranger to criticism and discrimination, Reyes said the challenges made her brave. She adds, she will bring this courage to the international stage.

"My advocacy is trans visibility," Reyes said. "I want to spread awareness about my community so people can have a better understanding about my community."

She added: "We need to be seen and be visible, we need to be heard so people would know that we are not going anywhere."

Reyes also thanked those who supported her in her journey and added that she is grateful for their acceptance.