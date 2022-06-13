United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends the opening day of the 50th session of the Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, June 13, 2022. Valentin Flauraud, EPA-EFE

GENEVA, Switzerland — UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet announced Monday that she will not seek a second term, ending months of speculation about her intentions amid growing criticism of her lax stance on rights abuses in China.

"As my term as High Commissioner draws to a close, this Council's milestone fiftieth session will be the last which I brief," Bachelet told the UN Human Rights Council as it opened a four-week sitting.

The 70-year-old former Chilean president, who will wrap up her 4-year mandate at the end of August, had until now remained mum about whether she would seek to stay on for a second term.

The post of High Commissioner for Human Rights typically faces heavy political pressure from countries around the world, and while it can be held for a maximum of 2 terms, nearly all of Bachelet's predecessors have avoided staying on for more than one term.

