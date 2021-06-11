2 more COVID-19 deaths, 153 new cases among Filipinos abroad

A social distancing sign is seen on the floor as a Saudi man wearing a face mask walks with his luggage at the King Khalid International Airport, after Saudi authorities lifted the travel ban on its citizens after fourteen months due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 16, 2021. Ahmed Yosri, Reuters

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday said 2 more Filipinos abroad died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus fatalities among foreign-based Filipinos to 1,198.

The DFA said in a statement that 153 more Filipinos abroad were also diagnosed with COVID-19, hiking the tally to 20,090.

Four also recovered from the virus recently, bringing the total recoveries or Filipino patients who were discharged from hospital overseas at 12,073.

At least 6,819 other Filipinos abroad are still active or recovering cases, the DFA said.

As of posting, 94 countries or regions have registered cases of Filipinos with COVID-19.

The Middle East/Africa region has the most number of Filipino cases with 11,359, followed by the Asia-Pacific Region with 4,217. Europe meanwhile has logged 3,530 infected Filipinos while the Americas has 984.

In the Philippines, a total of 1,300,349 have been infected. It has registered 22,507 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light last January, while total recoveries reached 1,216,497. Active cases stood at 61,345.

