Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses a joint press conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 10, 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

KYIV — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday confirmed a counteroffensive has been launched against invading Russian forces, a move that could serve as a turning point in the war that began in February last year.

"Appropriate counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine," Zelensky told a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv, adding, "I will not say in detail at what stage they are."

The remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that "we can safely state that the offensive has begun," while noting that "the Ukrainian troops failed to achieve their goals in all combat sectors, which is clear as day."

Zelensky emphasized during the press conference that he is in daily contact with his country's commanders and that "all are now in a positive mood," according to the Ukrainian president's website.

Ukraine is seeking to regain territory lost to Russia in the invasion, as it continues to receive massive military assistance from the United States and other countries in the West.

As of Saturday, according to a British Defense Ministry intelligence update, significant Ukrainian operations have been taking place in several sectors of eastern and southern Ukraine in the last 48 hours.

In some areas, Ukrainian forces have likely made good progress and penetrated the first line of Russian defenses, and in others, Ukrainian progress has been slower, the ministry said.

==Kyodo

