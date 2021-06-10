Search continues after building collapses in South Korea

South Korean firefighters search for passengers from a bus trapped by the debris of a collapsed building in Gwangju, South Korea, June 9, 2021. Yonhap via Reuters

Fire officials continued Thursday to search for any other people who might be trapped under the debris of a building that collapsed Wednesday in the southern South Korean city of Gwangju, killing nine and injuring eight.

The officials removed remaining debris of the five-story building that collapsed during demolition work and crushed a bus with 17 people inside including the driver, according to fire authorities.

On Wednesday, workers were demolishing the building using heavy machinery but found something wrong and left, before it went down.

But the collapsing building crushed the bus at a stop, with passengers about to get on, said the authorities who watched videos that recorded the moment of the collapse.

South Korean President Moon Jae In, after being briefed on the accident early Thursday, expressed grief and "would like to send deep consolation to the injured, the bereaved as well as Gwangju citizens," according to presidential office spokesman Park Kyung Mee.

Park also said Moon regarded as a major cause of the casualties the fact that traffic at the site had not been restricted, ordering authorities to conduct a full probe into the accident to check safety measures during the demolition process.