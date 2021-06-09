‘Potentially a hate crime’: Pinoy attacked in New York subway station

A general view of the Manhattan skyline is seen on March 14, 2021 from Weehawken, New Jersey. Ed Jones, AFP/file

A Filipino man was attacked at an Upper East Side subway station in New York City Tuesday morning, local news media reported, an assault that appeared racially motivated.

The man, 52, from the New York borough of Queens who was not identified was "repeatedly punched" in the face by an unknown assailant after he got off the 6 train at the 103rd Street station.

The unprovoked attack happened after the Filipino saw another man, being attacked by the same perpetrator, who yelled, "Go back to where you came from!" to the said man.

That other man was "possibly Asian", ABC News reported.

Filipino man speaks out after he was repeatedly punched at Manhattan subway station https://t.co/ZYqFV5dPpE pic.twitter.com/bGUH7LBNpa — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) June 9, 2021

When that man escaped, the assailant turned to the Filipino and repeatedly struck him on the platform.

"Again, the suspect yelled, 'Go back to where you came from'," ABC News reported.

"It seemed so random and so sudden," the victim said. "Kinda realized it's potentially a hate crime because of what the man was shouting and what was said."

In an email to ABS-CBN News, Detective Annette Shelton of the New York Police Department Deputy Commissioner, Police Investigation, said the attacker fled the scene and there were no arrests made at the time this story was posted.

Police continued to investigate.

Meanwhile, Philippine Consul-General Elmer Cato, in a social media post, said he strongly condemned the attack and demanded authorities to take steps to protect the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders community.

Cato also warned Filipinos to remain vigilant especially when taking public transportation.

We strongly condemn this latest anti-Asian hate crime that targeted a member of the Filipino Community in New York City. We again call on authorities to take the necessary steps to protect members of the #AAPI Community. @PHinNewYork @DFAPHL #StopAsianHate https://t.co/0FazlFlhvD — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) June 9, 2021

— With a report by Don Tagala, ABS-CBN North America News Bureau

