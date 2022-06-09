This photo shows the Hitotsubashi University. Hitotsubashi University/Facebook



TOKYO — Two Chinese men in their 20s have been arrested over an alleged scheme to cheat on a Hitotsubashi University entrance exam by posting test questions on social media and soliciting answers, police said Thursday.

Tokyo police on Wednesday arrested Wang Jialu, a 22-year-old student, and Li Suihan, 28, his alleged accomplice, on a charge of obstructing university operations.

Wang, who sat the entrance exam held on Jan. 31 for international applicants, and Li are suspected of conspiring to photograph a math exam sheet while the testing session was ongoing, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Wang allegedly enlisted Li, a former tutor for Wang, to assist in the plot in exchange for compensation.

The police did not disclose whether either man, both residents of Tokyo, admitted to the charges.

A post was made on Chinese social media platform WeChat on the exam day with a comment that said, "I'm looking for someone who can help me with high school math homework" within a certain time period, according to the police.

The case came to light after a user who saw the post notified the university.

Seven questions from the math exam are believed to have been posted, the police said, but it is not known whether the post received any response nor why the pair used social media rather than simply having former tutor Li research the questions himself.

Several dozen people were taking the exam at the time, according to the university.

