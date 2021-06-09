US plots how to restart international travel

WASHINGTON - The United States will hold talks with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and Britain on how to restart travel as the pandemic eases, a senior administration official said Tuesday.

"Expert working groups" will be formed, the official said, adding the White House recognized the importance of travel and "the critical role trade relationships and our transportation sector play in our economies."

"While we are not reopening international travel today, we hope that these expert working groups will help us use our collective expertise to chart a path forward," the official said.

Ahead of Joe Biden's first trip to Europe as president, Jake Sullivan, his national security advisor, said that any easing of travel restrictions would be transparent and guided by science and evidence.

Many nations are closely watching for clues on when the United States will end travel bans imposed more than a year ago by former president Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the United States eased warnings against travel to dozens of countries including Olympics host Japan and much of Europe.

bgs/caw

© Agence France-Presse