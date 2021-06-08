Death toll in Pakistan train collision rises to 63

The death toll from a train collision in Pakistan's southeastern province of Sindh rose to 63 as the rescue operation was completed Tuesday.

"Sixty-three people died in the accident, while another 98 were injured," Anis Ahmed, a local official, told Kyodo News over the phone from Ghotki district.

The accident occurred on Monday morning when an express train traveling from Karachi to Sargodha derailed and ended up on the track on which a Karachi-bound express train was coming from Rawalpindi, leading to the collision.

Train traffic has been partially restored on the route after clearing one of the tracks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had soon after the accident announced a "comprehensive inquiry" into the rising number of train accidents.

The country operates very old trains and has a network of dilapidated tracks and outdated signals. The track in the area where the accident occurred was reportedly in a very poor state.